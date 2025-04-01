'Boyfriend expects the next step in our relationship to be me joining his ex wife for family events. AITA?'

Edit to say valentines was on FRIDAY not SATURDAY…but I still did not get a Valentine’s date on Fri the 14th, Saturday the 15th…or any other day this year.

Difficult-Bus-2026 wrote:

Not wrong. It seems like he's still married to his ex, more or less. Why did they even divorce? Very weird.

OP responded:

Exactly. I felt this way when my ex got with someone immediately after me and did things for her that he wouldn’t do for me (like get a job and contribute to the bills.) But now (4 years later) I don’t care.

All I care about is what kind of parent can he be for our daughter.

In fact, I hope he finds a healthy relationship because our daughter would eventually be brought into that relationship with them.