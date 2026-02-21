'My boyfriend and I are currently in a fight due to my brother sleeping in the same bed as me. What should I do?'

The next day, he called me and told me that he felt really uncomfortable that my brother was sleeping in my bed with me, with “no end in sight”. He also said that even before this, he was thinking that it would be nice to go over to my apartment sometimes with his roommate returning soon.

I defended myself, saying that he was my brother, and that the situation was what works best for us. My brother and I are also very open, and I would feel fine having him be on the couch or an air mattress sporadically if my boyfriend came over, or vice versa. He’s been very cagey lately, and making all sorts of comments about it. Is this so wrong? What should I do here?