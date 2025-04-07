'My boyfriend of 3 years found out that his ex is engaged and literally won't stop crying.' AITA? UPDATED 3X

He said that he's waited for her all these years and that he loves her and always believed they'd wind up together. This was all while he was with me! She called him an AH and told him that he had a lot of balls to say all that to her when she told him a long time ago that they're only ever going to be friends.

She said that he's an even bigger AH for doing this while they were both in relationships. She told him to go to hell and to break up with me for my sake, because I deserve better. That's not even the worst part.