BF 'furious' GF's brother spent the night with with her; 'he's angry I let another man stay over.' AITA? + UPDATE

"My boyfriend of 19 months is furious because my brother spent the night after going out clubbing with me, he's angry that I let another man stay over and I don't know how to react to this situation?"

So my brother and I live in different parts of our country and only really see each other once every few months. He was going to be in my town from last Wednesday until Saturday evening.

So we made plans to go clubbing on Friday night with some friends of mine. We hung out and came home around 4 and I only have one bed in my apartment so my brother crashed on my couch.

We both woke up a few hours later, grabbed lunch and went to the airport and my brother headed back over to where he lives. After that he sent me a text when his flight got in safely and that was it.