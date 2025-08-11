'AITA? My boyfriend gave me an ultimatum...'

After literally just a month of having to TRAIN A PUPPY, you know, the thing you wanted so bad, he said he didn't want it anymore and wanted an older dog (he said he wanted to give an older dog a forever-home, but i honestly think its BS because 90% of the pics he showed me were puppies).

Yes its not easy, but I really love this dog now and refused to bring it back, thats just horrible. After like 3 days of arguing, he finally said "alright fine, keep the dog i'll just move back to my parents. I'll come back once you get rid of it."