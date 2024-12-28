"My boyfriend gave me a promise ring instead of an engagement ring on Christmas morning."

OP: Don't set it aside, take it for real. Decide if you can accept this long term or do you want to break up? Think about getting into counseling/therapy so you can really process this and get some support. Question if you want to invest so much emotion, time and energy into the relationship and his family. Maybe not.

life-is-satire

This sucks! He’s a jerk, you’re not wrong. Sounds like he wants all the perks and none of the risk. Time to stop playing wifey and time to be paid for your in-home care services or let him take care of his mother.