Boyfriend gets called out for refusing to tip waitress in front of friends; AITA?

So, when a conflicted good tipper decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As#hole' about their boyfriend's shamless lack of tipping, people were ready to help deem a verdict.
My boyfriend (40m), myself, and 3 other friends went out for dinner a few days ago for some burgers and alcohol. We had a great time, service was great, and the experience was very enjoyable. It was time for us to pay our bills. All of us paid separate checks.
When we were all getting our credit cards out to pay, I said out loud to everybody just simply as a conversation 'Make sure to tip our waitress! She was amazing! Don't be that type of person who doesn't tip. Come on, guys!' Not going to lie, I gave my boyfriend a blank stare when I said that.
My boyfriend never tips. He is one of those people where he only wants to pay what is on the bill. No more. No less.
I have had conversations in the past with him explaining to him on the etiquette of tipping your waitress since they only make $1.37 an hour where we live and they literally rely on tips, but he does not care.
Anyways, back to the restaurant. None of our friends caught I was looking at my boyfriend because they were all focused on grabbing their credit cards and they simply did not know that he is not a tipper.
As usual, my boyfriend did not tip the waitress, but myself and everybody else did.
We said good-bye to our friends and went home. My boyfriend and I took the same car home. He brought up the situation to me in the car. He said 'I knew you were singling me out at the restaurant when you brought up the tipping topic.
I saw that look you gave me.' I apologized immediately since he did not sound very thrilled based off the tone of his voice.
I expressed my concern, once again, on how I felt about him never tipping. As usual, he tells me how he literally does not care about tipping and never will anytime soon. The topic changed from there.
I've been thinking about this situation all week. AITA for this or do you think ESH?
nerdygirlfire said:
I would seriously break up with someone who doesn't tip at restaurants. It's such a major character flaw.
fallingintopolkadots said:
NTA. I'd give serious pause about dating a grown a%s man who is so disrespectful and stingy. Red flag. Yuck.
stroppo said:
YTA, because it seemed a passive aggressive way to call him out. Since you've talked to him about it before and he didn't change his behavior I'm not sure what you hoped to accomplish; sounds like you were deliberately trying to embarrass him.
I guess you have to decide, is this going to be a deal breaker for you? He's obviously not going to change his behavior. Do you want to be with someone like that, maybe feeling you should leave a larger tip or cash if you dine out with him and he doesn't tip?
No_Tumbleweed_544 said:
YTA If some people don’t want to tip, it’s their business. You have no right to tell others to tip. Leave your own tip and mind your business about what everyone else does.
Suspicious_Tank_61 said:
YTA. If you are that concerned about your bf tipping, then you pay for the meal and tip whatever you want. Tipping is optional and personal choice.
Far_Buddy_9096 said:
It would be a deal breaker for me. Biggest reddest flag I have seen lately.
TheFishGenie said:
YTA. Tipping culture has literally gone insane but besides the point your attempt to shame him in-front of your friends was just rude.
The reviews were fairly divided for this one, but most people agreed that while refusing to tip is a major red flag, calling him out in this way might not have been the best solution. Godspeed to this morally confused man...drowning in bad karma from the curses of hundreds of restaurant staff members is no way to live.