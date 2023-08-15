Boyfriend gets called out for refusing to tip waitress in front of friends; AITA?

My boyfriend never tips. He is one of those people where he only wants to pay what is on the bill. No more. No less.

I have had conversations in the past with him explaining to him on the etiquette of tipping your waitress since they only make $1.37 an hour where we live and they literally rely on tips, but he does not care.

Anyways, back to the restaurant. None of our friends caught I was looking at my boyfriend because they were all focused on grabbing their credit cards and they simply did not know that he is not a tipper.

As usual, my boyfriend did not tip the waitress, but myself and everybody else did.