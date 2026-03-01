'My boyfriend got another woman’s number. Am I overreacting?' + SCREENSHOT

Alternative_Farm_815

You know the answer to this. He’s a serial cheater. This will not stop. Leave him while you are young. Life is short!

No_Barracuda8791

I’m sorry, I stoped reading at “he cheated on me on multiple different occasions.” You know the answer, girl.

Few_Fall_7027

Seriously, why are you asking strangers when he has cheated on you numerous times and continues to do so. Accept this as your life or move on, you shouldn't need strangers to tell you that.

NecessaryLibrary2554