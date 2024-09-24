'AITA for walking out of dinner after my boyfriend humiliated me in front of his family over my cooking?'

Instead of acknowledging your feelings, he dismissed them, which isn’t fair. You’re not being overly sensitive; you just want to be treated with respect. He should be the one apologizing, not expecting you to.

HarveySnake

Your partner is supposed to lift you up not tear you down. He was intentionally hurting your feelings, cutting you down, to make him the "life of the party" and center of attention.

When you told him he hurt your feelings he attempted to both justify what he did as OK and dismiss you in the process. This is called emotional abuse. GET RID OF THIS GARBAGE. NTA.

SomeGuyInTheUK