'My boyfriend keeps stealing from me so I canceled his flight. AITA?'

So anyways, we’re supposed to fly out to a wedding one week from now. He’s asked a couple of times if we can cancel the trip due to financial reasons on his part, but I told him I already booked everything in advance and it’s definitely not fair to the bride if I cancel one week before.

He keeps complaining that he doesn’t get paid enough at his job and that he’s going to look for a new one, but hasn’t put in any effort to do so. I’m out of town visiting my mom this weekend and when I went to make a purchase, my card declined. My card never gets declined and I’m usually good with budgeting. I go onto my app and I couldn’t believe what I saw.