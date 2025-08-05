'I made excuses for his absences until he admitted he didn't love me.' AITA? UPDATED

Basic things like can I borrow your laptop or will you pick up X on your way home are not the issue. But when I ask about "girly" (for lack of a better description) stuff like going on double dates with my friends or seeing my family, he utterly shuts down with no explanation.

I'm never even graced with detail like "I don't want to hang out with so-and-so because she annoys me," or "your uncle's jokes aren't funny." He just straight up shuts down and says something along the lines of "nah I'm all set... Its not gonna happen..." or flat-out "no way."

The most recent examples: My family threw a graduation party for myself (college) and my twin cousins (high school.) Boyfriend also graduated from college this year, so my mom wanted to take the opportunity to celebrate his achievement as well.