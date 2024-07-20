'I found out my SO of 3 years is talking to someone else.' UPDATED 2X

Also, to nobody’s surprise, his little affair did not work out. I did not ask for details but what he said was “I think I finally met a person who is more sick and broken inside than me”, which is quite an achievement.

Few months prior to this revelation, a WoW friend from the side chick’s country messaged me. For context, we are all Europeans and play on the same servers. Friend knew my side of the story and when he found out that side chick is flying to my and ex’s country, he put 2 and 2 together.

He told me he does not expect much from their relationship since an year ago the chick was dating a mate of his, broke his heart and flew somewhere else for the next WoW guy that gave her attention.