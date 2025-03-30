'My boyfriend pretended to be single in front of other girls while I was standing right there.' AITA? UPDATED 3X

UPDATE 2: He's almost here. My friend told me to talk to him "just to hear the complete load of garbage he's going to unleash on you. Dump him girl, I would"--and she's known him for longer than she's known me! I'm not going to answer the door. Thanks, all.

UPDATE 3: I know most of you will be disappointed to hear this, but I decided to give him another chance...Just kidding. I only kid because I'm still bawling my eyes out. I did decide to answer the door and hear what he had to say, if only to try to understand his reasons behind it (not as a way to forgive him, but to fully understand why).

At first he denied it and said that none of it ever happened, and that my friend was lying to me because she was jealous of us and had always "wanted him" (she has a boyfriend of three years). He said he had no idea what she was talking about or why I was so mad at him.