'AITA? My boyfriend has prohibited me from saying a certain word and gets angry at me when I accidentally say it.' UPDATED

BF: No, I don't care anymore. You don't have to change yourself for me, but just to let you know I am not attracted to girls that say "wtf" often. A: Is it just the acronym wtf or is it the f word too?

BF: Both A: Okay noted! Will you stop swearing as well?

BF: ... ok. I really don't like your attitude. Every time I bring up an issue you say "can you do ___ as well?". Saying "okay noted" was good enough. Let's not talk for awhile, message me next week. A: okay

I wanted to bring up issues such as why he feels he can swear but I cannot but as you can see, I didn't even get to talk much as he is refusing to talk to me until next week.