'My boyfriend said he’ll just keep his daughter away from me. Is this a red flag?' AITA?

Hi. I’m 27F, and I’ve been dating a 37M for over a year. He has a 5-year-old daughter, and as things have gotten more serious, I’ve tried to be thoughtful and respectful in how I show up not just for him, but in how I connect with his child and family. But something happened recently at a family dinner that really hurt me, and I’m trying to figure out if I’m overreacting or if this is something more serious.
We were at a dinner for his mom’s birthday. His daughter was sitting in the booth behind me and kept tapping me on the back of the head over and over. It wasn’t aggressive, but it was physically repetitive, and I probably let it happen five or six times and didn’t say anything.
I didn’t want to cause a scene or make her feel bad she’s a kid. Eventually, his mom noticed and said something to him in Spanish, telling him to have her stop. That’s when he turned to me and asked, “Do you feel disrespected?”
I said, “Yeah, I kind of do.” And instead of taking that seriously or stepping in, he immediately said, “Too bad.” Then he turned to his daughter and said, “Keep doing it” jokingly. But of course, she’s five. She took that as a green light and kept doing it.
What really hurt me wasn’t the tapping itself it was that I communicated how I felt in a calm, honest way, and he made it into a joke. He didn’t step in or make me feel protected. And when I brought it up later in private, I tried to be clear about that.
I wasn’t mad at his daughter. I was disappointed in him. I told him it didn’t feel good that I voiced something that made me uncomfortable, and instead of having my back, he brushed it off and turned it into a game.
That’s when he said something that really shocked me. He told me that if I thought something like that was a big deal, then the only solution is to just keep his daughter away from me going forward.
That if I can’t handle small things like that, it’s only going to get worse and one day I’ll probably make him choose between me and his kid. He also made a comment that I’d probably “only take care of my own kids,” as if I’m incapable of caring for someone else’s child.
To be clear: I have never asked him to choose. I’ve gotten his daughter small gifts, showed up with warmth and grace, and I’ve gone out of my way to respect the dynamic between them.
But every time I set a boundary even one as simple as saying “this felt disrespectful”he makes it seem like I’m the enemy, like I have a problem with her. His go-to response is to remove me from the situation entirely, as if I’m a threat instead of a partner.
He’s also mentioned that he’s never had to balance being a father and being in a relationship at the same time, and he doesn’t know how it’s supposed to work. I do understand that.
I know it can be complicated, and I know this is new for him. But I also believe that being new at something doesn’t give you permission to shut down your partner every time they express a need. So… am I overthinking this? Or is this as big of a red flag as it feels?
YTA if you stay with such a disrespectful man. Even his mother tried to correct him. He’s already showing you how your future will be.
It's not THAT complicated. He is an immature prick, and you should put as much distance as you can between you. You are not important to him in the least! NTA unless you stay with him!
JFC....
"Do you feel disrespected?
"Yes."
"Too bad."
I would have left the table and he'd never see me again. This is the reddest of red flags ever. GTFO because that's EXACTLY what he thinks of you. TOO BAD how you feel, what you want. Telling the kid to do it again - he just spit in your food. Enjoy. YTA if you stay with this "man".
NTA. His own mother told him to make her stop. He's immature and it is a red flag he's going to the extreme measure because you voiced your opinion. He's a parent and when his kid is acting up is he always going to give into her whims? You may need to distance yourself from him until he starts to get being a parent and boyfriend under control.
I don't understand this post if I am being honest. His response is obviously wild and abnormal and makes him an AH, but also why didn't you just ask the child yourself to not do the thing that is bothering you. Everyone in this post seem too immature to be in this.
Info/ he said this “that he’s never had to balance being a father and being in a relationship at the same time, and he doesn’t know how it’s supposed to work., …”so this means he’s never been a present active parent on a daily basis while living with his child’s mother?
NTA. He sounds like an all or nothing kind of guy and not an especially good parent either. His mom told him to have her stop her annoying behavior and instead he encouraged it. You either have to tolerate everything or he’ll keep his daughter away from you.
This, of course, is normal 5 year old behavior and there are playful ways you could have dealt with the child yourself. I wouldn’t have let him name your emotion for you since disrespected probably doesn’t accurately describe it.
Mildly annoyed might be better. In any event, this middle aged man sounds disrespectful and more than mildly annoying. If you were seeing yourself as more than a casual girlfriend, I think you’re wrong because he sees you as temporary.