'My boyfriend said he’ll just keep his daughter away from me. Is this a red flag?' AITA?

It's not THAT complicated. He is an immature prick, and you should put as much distance as you can between you. You are not important to him in the least! NTA unless you stay with him!

grayblue_grrl

JFC.... "Do you feel disrespected?

"Yes."

"Too bad."

I would have left the table and he'd never see me again. This is the reddest of red flags ever. GTFO because that's EXACTLY what he thinks of you. TOO BAD how you feel, what you want. Telling the kid to do it again - he just spit in your food. Enjoy. YTA if you stay with this "man".

Maverick_j2k