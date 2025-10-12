'I refuse to have kids. My boyfriend of three years says I’m 'wasting his time.' AITA?' UPDATED

NTA however every time you reminded him you don’t want kids, where his response was that you’d change your mind - you should’ve ended it then already. However, whether anyone is the jerk here really doesn’t matter.

You’re either 1) going stay with him and be extremely unhappy. Or 2) fall pregnant “somehow” and be extremely unhappy. This relationship is done. No amount of fighting and arguing is going to change anything, prolonging this will not lead to anything positive.

winchestergirl44

This! I don't want kids and never have. If I was dating someone and they said they definitely wanted kids, I broke it off. I meant what I said and if that person envisioned their life with kids, I did not want to be the one to change their mind and then they resent me for it later. Same if they said I would change my mind. I never wanted kids, and I knew this at a young age.