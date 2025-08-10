'My boyfriend told me my service dog can't move in with me. AITA?' UPDATED + PICS

What do you want with a person like that? You should quickly realize what a messed up character your boyfriend has and cut him out of your life. You can't trust someone like that. What do you think he does when he's alone with your dog? Take revenge for the fact that he doesn't like him but "has" to put up with him? Dump him somewhere? Poison him?

Even if you talk today and he agrees to you moving in with your dog as I said, you can't trust him with your dog anymore. Believe me when I tell you that someone who calls your dog "disgusting" is not someone you want to leave your dog alone with.