'AITA for my response to my boyfriend's ultimatum over audiobooks?' + UPDATE

Most recently, I had been making us dinner, and cleaning up behind myself as I did it, and because he was playing video games, and I get bored doing those kinds of things without something else to think about, I turned on my favorite audiobook, and picked up where I had been listening the week before.

I didn't realize he was in the kitchen until he jerked the cord on my headphones, and asked if I was "doing it again" I asked what he was talking about and he just sighed, and said that he needed to talk to me. We sat down, and I'll admit, I was pretty pissed he had jerked on my headphones, and not super willing to listen to anything right then, another reason I might be an AH.