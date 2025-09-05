'My boyfriend's best friend came out and has feelings for him. What do I do?' MAJOR UPDATE

Three days later, OP shared an update.

A few of you asked for an update so here it goes. Some of you thought my boyfriend was secretly gay, some of you thought I was a controlling paranoid bitch but majority of you told me I just need to have a long talk with my boyfriend and that is what I did.

I work at a cafe a few blocks away from my boyfriend's place and luckily they let me have an hour long break so I got my boyfriend a breakfast sandwich and told him we really need to talk about Thomas.

He responded with "yes we definitely do." I told him that I know he is not a cheater and I don't think anything would happen between the two of them but Thomas always sleeping over when I am unavailable is making me uncomfortable.