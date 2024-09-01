Woman ends relationship after boyfriend’s best friend flaunts past breakups in her face. AITA?

She started laughing and saying that I was just like them and my boyfriend, like I’ve seen him for the first time in his pathetic form, said “well yeah, this goes for us too, if you make that ultimatum then it is over for us too.”

I just said that he needn’t worry because I am better than playing pick me in my 30’s so I am bowing out. I left the restaurant and transferred my part of the bill to him. Now he said that I was the AH for breaking up without a discussion and to do it in front of his friends like that was embarrassing.