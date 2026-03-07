'AITA for packing my bags after my boyfriend's girl best friend let herself in at 7am to make breakfast?'

I thought my boyfriend was making breakfast but he was literally snoring right next to me. I got up and put on my robe and walked out to the kitchen and Sarah is standing there making chocolate chip pancakes (with the mini chips cause she said thats his favorite).

She is wearing one of his oversized band shirts and nothing else on her legs just underwear. I literally froze and asked her what the hell she is doing here. She just laughed and said oh I got locked out of my place after a hook up went bad so I used my spare key to come here.

She has a spare key from before I moved in for emergencies but I thought he took it back.

I lost it and told her she cant just walk into our home while were sleeping. I was raising my voice and it woke up my boyfriend.