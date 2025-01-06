Boyfriend’s mentally unwell mother sabotages family events, writes child out of her will. AITA? + UPDATE

My boyfriend's mom is easily one of the worst people I’ve ever encountered in my entire life, and it is a miracle that her son, my boyfriend, has turned out to be such an incredible, kind, loving person. She has serious, blatant mental issues that aren’t being treated, and I oscillate between feeling intense sadness for her and pure hatred.

Some examples of her behavior just from this past year:

She filed a restraining order against her own brother over a financial trust dispute. Her father died last year, and he was apparently very wealthy and there was a big trust fund to fight over.