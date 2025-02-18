Woman tired of boyfriend's mom bragging about what a good mother she is for letting son date a blind woman. AITA?

She found out about my disability when she noticed I need to be really close to things to be able to read something and asked me about it. Now whenever she goes on her rent of "I don't care who my son dates" she makes it a point to bring up my partial blindness as an example of the categories she has listed.

This honestly makes me quite uncomfortable and I'm sure she doesn't mean it in a harmful way. That is why I am wondering if I would be the asshole to bring it up with her or just suck it up and deal with it because she is quite a people pleaser.