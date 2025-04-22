'AITA? Boyfriend’s roommate walked in on me and apparently I’m in the wrong.'

Here were the top rated comments from readers in response to the OP’s post:

ptheresadactyl

Do they normally close the bathroom doors when they aren't in use? Some households do, but if the door is usually left open when unoccupied... then door closed obviously means occupied. He doesn't live alone, so the default assumption is door closed = occupied. Thus, he should knock. It will never matter if it's his own home. He has roommates.

He likely felt embarrassed, and some dudes handle embarrassment by blaming other people. You're not in the wrong. I don't think you'll win the fight though, because they've all decided together that you're wrong.

Distinct-Practice131