'AITA for telling my sister her Brady Bunch fantasy isn't helping her kids or her future stepkids?'

My niece (7) called her paternal aunt and the aunt went off on my sister for daring to try and erase her brother from the kids' names and birth certificates and she told my sister that her late husband would be so disgusted by her and would never forgive her in a million years for this.

She told her she hoped she had a miserable life with her new husband and looked forward to losing her kids in 10 years time. My sister told me about this afterward and she was upset.

She was talking about the dream she had and how nothing was working the way she wanted it to. I told her that the Brady Bunch fantasy (and she mentioned the show before as an ideal) wasn't helping her kids or her future stepkids.