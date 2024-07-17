Breadwinner refuses to give partner money and when she 'already pays for everything.' 'He takes care of household things.' AITA?

Also all the food, outings etc I am covering 100%. As you can imagine, money is tight right now and he knows it, as I have told him the true states of our financial situation.

Now he told me he feels insecure because he doesn’t make any money and he has to ask me for things to buy (food, supplies etc). And is asking me to pay him a salary of some sort for the work he does regarding our business.

I refused this, as I pay for all the utilities and business related costs regardless. He feels this is unfair for him and I do not value his work and effort because I refuse to pay him a salary. Am I the ahole for not paying him a salary?

