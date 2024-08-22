'AITA if I break up with my BF for being dirty, even though I love him?' UPDATED

"How do I break up with my bf for being dirty without offending him?"

TLDR: How do I break up with my bf for being too dirty? There are roaches everywhere and he won't clean. I can't take it. I love him, he's sweet and loving and I don't want to breakup with him, but I know I have to for my own well-being? How can I word it gently? AITA if I say something?

I (24f) have been dating my bf (24m) for 6 years now. We both live at home to save money. He lives in an apartment with his parents and dogs. Now let me start by saying I love him and his family, is so sweet to me and I never would want to disrespect them or hurt their feelings but I can't take being there anymore. When we first started dating it was never really dirty.