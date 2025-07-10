'AITA for wanting to break up with my GF? She wanted things casual, but now wants to move in.' UPDATED

Capital_AT wrote:

She's clearly not coping well with her divorce and perhaps using OP as an emotional rock to stand on. A discussion about what kind of relationship they'll have moving forward needs to happen. If OP is uncomfortable with the speed or decisions then a step back is needed.

Just want to start off by saying I appreciate all the advice/support from my last post. I told the woman that I was seeing that I couldn't continue on with her and that the idea of her moving in with her teenage daughters after 8 months of casual dating was too much too soon. She was pissed and went on and on about how I wasn't a good guy and that I used her and all that. I just hung up after awhile and blocked her.