"AITA for considering breaking up with my fiance because he ran away during a robbery?"

My fiance (24M) and I (24F) have been dating for 6 years. He proposed to me a few months ago, which was the happiest moment of my life. We set our wedding date for this December. However, after what happened last night, I am seriously considering breaking up with my fiance, and am unsure if I am an AH.

My fiance, my brother, and I were all walking back to our car from dinner at a nice restaurant. The car was parked pretty far away as the place was packed, so we had to walk quite some distance. It was late at night, and as we were walking, a person in a bike came to the side of us, and stopped us and demanded we give everything we had.