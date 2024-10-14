"AITA for breaking up with my fiancée for not telling her best friend she was engaged?"

My now ex-fiancée (30F) and me (M27) got engaged 3 weeks ago. We've been dating for 5 years and I finally got the money to give her the wedding she wanted. Well, 3 days ago we were discussing our guest list, and I asked if she wanted to invite her best friend, let's call him James (M30).

James lives in another state, but since they were friends for 10 years, I thought I could even pay for his travel expenses since it would be great to have her best friend at the wedding.

She denied, saying that it would take a lot of work to bring him, and she wanted it to be a "family" event. Countless times she mentioned that James was like family to her, so I insisted, she got annoyed and said "I didn't even tell him we were engaged."