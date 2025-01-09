'WIBTA for breaking up with my live-in GF after what she said about my sister and her kids?' UPDATED

2. My GF was fully aware of my family situation from early on in our dating. The only other time my sister called me asking to come live with me was a few months into our dating. I got on a plane a day later and came to her house. When I showed up to the house, my dad and BIL were there and my sister dejectedly said she did not want to go.

3. Before I accepted the job, my GF and I had a long discussion about it. One of my motives I told her for wanting to take it was to provide a possible escape route for my sister. She said she was ok with that.