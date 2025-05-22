'AITA for breaking off my engagement because of my fiancée's mind games?' UPDATED

A bit of backstory: I (25m) have been in a relationship with my now fiancée, Sarah (22f), for 3 years. I work in the sales department; I make good money (I support both of us and also pay for her education), but my job is very stressful. She is the daughter of my mother's childhood friend.
They always wanted their kids to get married but never pushed us or said anything, but somehow we liked each other and fell in love. After dating for 2 years, I proposed to her 1 year ago. We agreed to get married after her graduation.
However, Sarah has a bad habit. She likes to play mind games with me and see my reaction. If she doesn't like the reaction, she gets angry or sad. She asks questions like, "Hey, what if I am unable to be intimate for the rest of my life and unable to have children? Will you still marry me?" I try to answer emotionally or make her happy, but she always forces me to answer rationally and expects me to be honest.
But if I give her a rational answer, she gets mad or sad, saying I only love her because of her body. I understand that marriage is not about physical intimacy only. Love, trust, patience, intimacy—everything is needed to make a marriage work; otherwise, it can't last. She makes these fake scenarios, wants me to answer rationally, but gets angry when I do so.
She does this once or twice a week. I tried to talk to her, saying, "Babe, please. I hate these questions. I can understand stupid ones like 'Would you love me if I was a worm?' But these questions are serious, and I can't handle these extra dramas. I really love you, but I just want to relax and spend some quality time with you after work."
Recently, she crossed a line. One of my coworkers was assaulted. Sarah knew everything about the incident. So a few days ago, after I came back from work and was relaxing on the sofa, she came to me and out of nowhere brought up my co-worker's story and asked me, "Babe, will you still love me if I had a traumatic experience that prevented me from getting close to you? Will you still love me?"
My answer was yes; I will be there for you. But she kept pushing, talking about hypothetical traumatic experiences. I was getting more and more annoyed and angry because this is one of the biggest tragedies that can happen to a woman. The horror and terror of it are impossible for a person to imagine. For her partner, it is also horrifying and extremely depressing to see her in such a vulnerable state.
But she somehow created this scenario and wants me to give her a rational answer, but I can't because I never experienced such horror, and I never want to be in that position, and I honestly don't know how I would handle the situation. But she kept testing my patience. After that, I said I was done. I took off my engagement ring and said I am done with you.
I work 12 hours a day, but I still try to find time to do something for you. I try to buy you flowers, take you out on dates, try to buy everything you ask,Cook for you often, and do everything I can to make you happy. All I asked for in return is peace and positive energy. I can't take these games anymore, and I can't apologize every time for some fake scenario you created in your head. I can't handle that extra stress.
I walked out of my house; she kept screaming at me and crying loudly. I am currently staying at my mom's home. She kept calling me and texting me; I didn't answer. I honestly can't handle her right now. I am tired, stressed, angry, and depressed all at once. AITA for breaking up the engagement for this reason?
Smitty-TBR2430 said:
NTA. Getting blasted with endless “what if” questions & scenarios is beyond exhausting, it creates an erosion of the trust that was (past tense) in the relationship. This is neurotic behavior on her part. You’re NTA for letting her know she’s violated a boundary.
It’s up to you if you want to give her the opportunity to get into therapy & re-build your relationship. If not… I don’t blame you.
OP responded:
I already suggested therapy even couple's therapy she rejected both. And I knew her since we were kids as far as I know she doesn't have any traumatic past either.
Raging_Raisin said:
She forgot to ask you the most important one "what would you do if I keep on playing mind games with asking these weird questions." If she did, She would have know this would happen. NTA.
Kopitar4president said:
She pushed the questions to be more severe until she finds your breaking point so she can be mad or sad. She's intentionally putting you in a no win situation so she can get a drama high. NTA.
And [deleted] said:
NTA. She was fishing for arguments and fights constantly just to get some sort of thrill. And to put you down and punish you for something super hypothetical. Sometimes asking such question is fine if it's a valid concern.
But it seems your fiancé took genuine pleasure out of using your coworkers misery to come up with a messed up what if scenario to get a rise out of you for her own entertainment.
She behaves like a highschool teenager that lives off drama and this shit. You clearly told her to stop. To stop this shit. But she walks all over you. And she has no respect for others then herself. She thinks a tragedy this bad is something to make a game out off.
Please. Run. As far as you can.
Thank you guys for all of your kind words I will keep it in mind moving forward. There Will be a family meeting with her family tomorrow. She won't be there but I want to talk to her family. Her mom and her father already talked to me and apologized and reassured me they will support my decision if I decided to break up.
Both of our family have almost 30 years of friendship(and our moms are friends since their teenage years)and they won't let that break because of her. I will update you guys about the meeting.
Sorry I should've added more context and backstory. I wrote this while I was sad and depressed So i missed a few things. We started our relationship when She was 18 and I was 21. But we knew each other since birth. We were good friends.
We played together. I had a crush on her when she was 16 but since she was 3 years younger than me at that time I didn’t tell her. But at her 18th birthday I confessed and she said yes. We moved in together after her 20th birthday. And this drama started after that.
Then, he shared this update on the situation:
First of all, I want to thank everyone for your amazing love and support. I didn’t expect this to get this many responses and attention. I was in a bad situation and wanted some support, but I got more than I could ever expect.
So, we finally had that family meeting. Sarah’s mom, dad, her aunt, uncles, and grandma all came to my home. Sarah came too, but they told her to stay in the car. We had a long discussion. I explained everything that’s been happening about the "what if" questions and how she got upset with my answers. They were very supportive; they always treated me like their own son, and today was no different.
After I expressed my anger and depression, they said if Sarah could come in because she wanted to say something. They said she was completely broken down and never expected I would actually walk out like this. She didn’t eat, showered, or did anything in the last 48 hours.
She came in, and it was true; her eyes were bright red, messy hair, and she was in the same dress I left her in. She cried and wanted to come towards me, but her mom stopped her, and she made her explain why she would do such things and never gone to any therapy or even considered that.
I won’t bore you with every detail because she was crying and sobbing while speaking. But to summarize, a lot of you were right; she was way too young to get married, and she never really grew out of our childhood friendship. She used to do pranks, throw cold water at me, or say stupid things to embarrass me when we were kids.
The reason for those "what if" questions was to irritate me, but she never realized her questions turned from stupid stuff to horrifying questions. She never expected me to be this much traumatized by it because to me, this was a real relationship turning into marriage, but in her mind, she was dating her childhood friend and started to live with him.
Both of our parents apologized to me because they were so happy about our relationship that they forgot she might not be ready to be married at all. She is young, and this is her first relationship as well, just like me.
After hearing all of this, my anger calmed down a bit, but the damage was already done. And by looking at Sarah, I can say she realized it too. I’ve never seen her this much broken down ever in my life. But I wasn’t ready to go back, and her parents didn’t beg or force me either. But she said she was ready to do anything I ask; she will do anything to get me back.
This was a wake-up call for her, and she realized what she had done. So I said the marriage is off the table now. At first, she needs to go to therapy. And after she is done, we will see if we can give this relationship another chance. She agreed to everything and said she will work hard to make this relationship work because she does not want to lose me.
Now, a lot of you may get angry at this decision of mine. But I’ve given this a deep thought. Because she was always loyal to me, she loved me, cared for me, and did everything a wife does. But the problem was her mind games. But if what she says is true (I believed it was true since the explanation makes sense), then I want to give this relation another chance too.
I want this to work, but this time I will take it very slow. Both of us need to improve. We were going at 100 miles per hour; now I will just take 1 step at a time and see if I can make this work. If not, I can always back out.
Wish me luck everyone, and thank you again for your support and love!