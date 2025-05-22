'AITA for breaking off my engagement because of my fiancée's mind games?' UPDATED

My answer was yes; I will be there for you. But she kept pushing, talking about hypothetical traumatic experiences. I was getting more and more annoyed and angry because this is one of the biggest tragedies that can happen to a woman. The horror and terror of it are impossible for a person to imagine. For her partner, it is also horrifying and extremely depressing to see her in such a vulnerable state.

But she somehow created this scenario and wants me to give her a rational answer, but I can't because I never experienced such horror, and I never want to be in that position, and I honestly don't know how I would handle the situation. But she kept testing my patience. After that, I said I was done. I took off my engagement ring and said I am done with you.