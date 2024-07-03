'AITA for breaking a promise to my mom after she tried to turn me against my fiancé?' UPDATED

In a way, it looks like I accepted/agreed to her "advice". This was during the weekend. They went back to their country on Monday. I spoke with Greg Tuesday evening about it all minus those two things. Told him I don't feel like we should give them the reward of practically free retirement when this is how they are.

It was a difficult conversation. They both hugged him tight and thanked him for spoiling them during their stay before they left! He said we should kill them with kindness. Keep the agreement. Show them how wring they are.

Three days after her original post, OP shared this UPDATE:

Been 3 days and you all were right, I should have told my fiance everything from the start. 2days ago I prepared a message to send to mom that I wanted him to read after telling him all.