'AITA for breaking up with my ex after a trip where his mother crossed all boundaries?'

Originally, we had planned two trips: one with my parents for Christmas and one with his mother for New Year’s. The trip with my parents was canceled, and my ex decided to pay for the remaining trip as my birthday gift (my birthday is January 5). I want to emphasize that this trip was meant to be a birthday gift for me.

I had already told him I didn’t want to travel with his mother because our dynamic is exhausting and we don’t get along. I asked for a couple-only trip, but he said he was afraid of offending her since Christmas and New Year’s are very important to her. In the end, his mother was invited along with a friend.