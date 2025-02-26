'AITA for breaking up with my BF right after his birthday because of his mom?' UPDATED

Emily snapped. She stood up and told Sarah she wasn’t going to listen to this. Then she locked herself in the bathroom and cried. Blake? Didn’t defend her. The only thing he did do was ask his mom to leave after Emily started crying. When Emily finally calmed down, she and Blake had a fight about his mother. She was so heartbroken that she started thinking, Maybe he’d be better off without me.

The next morning, she told him she wanted to break up. Blake asked if there was any way to fix things, but she said no. Now, she’s crying every day. When we met today, she told me she wants to leave the country because she can’t take the stress anymore. So, AITA?