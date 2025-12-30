'AITA for breaking up with my BF because he hasn’t seen his child in months?'

I hesitated quite a bit before I sent her a DM. I introduced myself as my bf’s girlfriend and explained that I don’t mean to cause any trouble but I wanted to clarify a couple of things that I heard from my bf.

She took a couple of days to reply to my dm and she was obviously quite hesitant but she did agree to have a call with me. She asked me what my bf had told me about their relationship and I told her that my bf told me that they had dated briefly and the child was conceived accidentally. She laughed and told me that she and my bf had been in a serious relationship for 3 years and the child was very much planned.