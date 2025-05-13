'AITA for breaking up with my BF of 2 years after he proposed at his sister's wedding?'

"AITA for breaking up with my BF of 2 years after he proposed at his sisters wedding?"

I (27 f) and my boyfriend "Jake" (30 m) were at his sisters wedding last weekend. everything was going well until he tried to propose during the reception. He got down on one knee and held a ring box, I said "Not now stand up". I stopped him because if someone proposed at my wedding I would be pissed and I didn't want to make a scene. He looked like l had kicked a dog and walked off.

l felt really bad and tried to talk to him. He shut me down and walked away again. l called him on Monday. He didn't answer, l thought he was just busy playing world of warcraft or something and waited. l tried again the next day and he didn't answer.