'AITA for breaking up with my boyfriend after he chose me in an ultimatum?' UPDATED

"AITA for breaking up with my boyfriend after he chose me in an ultimatum?"

Me (27F) and my boyfriend (27M) have been dating for four months. We have so much in common, he's super sweet and always goes the extra mile for me with grand romantic gestures, even asking me out by buying me my favorite comic book and leaving a sticky note between the pages confessing his feelings. I've never gotten anything but amazing vibes from him this whole time until now.

However, BF has a childhood friend (27F) I'll call Syd. My boyfriend was very upfront when we started dating that he and Syd had romantic feelings for each other in the past but decided it would be best they only stayed friends since they didn't want to risk their friendship. I never actually met Syd before and have only heard about her from BF and vice versa.