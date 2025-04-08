'AITA for breaking up with my boyfriend?' 'He did something WEIRD at my best friend's wedding.'

"AITA for breaking up with my boyfriend after he did something weird at my best friend’s wedding?"

I (27F) have been with my boyfriend, Mark (29M), for about three years. We’ve had our ups and downs, but I thought we were in a really good place. Recently, my best friend, Rachel (28F), got married, and I was her maid of honor. It was a huge deal for her, and I was super excited to be by her side.

The wedding was beautiful, everything went smoothly, and Mark was with me as my plus-one. We were having a great time dancing, laughing, just enjoying the night. But then, during the reception, Mark did something completely unexpected.

So, Rachel and her new husband were dancing their first dance, and Mark was acting kind of off, which I chalked up to him just being nervous. Then, out of nowhere, he pulls me aside and says he wants to “talk” to me privately.