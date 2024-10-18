'AITA for breaking up with my fiancée?' 'She refused to sign a prenup.'

This disagreement has put a strain on our relationship. I love her, but I’ve seen too many friends go through messy divorces and lose everything they’ve worked for. I told her that without a prenup, I wouldn’t feel comfortable moving forward with the marriage. She was devastated and accused me of valuing money over our relationship.

We ended up breaking off the engagement, and now I’m questioning whether I made the right choice. My friends are divided; some say I was smart to protect my assets, while others believe I was too harsh and that I let a legal document ruin our relationship. Was I wrong for insisting on a prenup, even if it meant ending the relationship?

