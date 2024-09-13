'AITA for breaking up with my fiancée?' 'She surprised me on my vacation with my sibling.'

However, over the past 6 years, it’s just been me and my sister taking the vacation, as our parents have become old and they just don’t have the energy anymore. We decided to take the vacation at Aspen, Colorado this year in August. My fiancée wanted to come to Colorado too, but I told her this was a family tradition, and she had already gone on a vacation with me a few months ago.

So my sister and I took the vacation in August. I told my fiancée the hotel and room number I would be in. My fiancée always wants these details when I go on any vacation without her, and I always give them to her. I saw no issues with it, it was just my fiancée’s insecurities again.