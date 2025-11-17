'AITA for breaking up with my girlfriend of 3 years because she kissed a woman?"

I wrote a text to her, telling her that we were done and that I just couldn't believe that she would genuinely kiss someone else in front of me and expect me to just take it like it was nothing. I told her goodbye and blocked her.

Then about 2 hours later, my friends started texting me, calling me overdramatic? They were all telling me I was acting like a little kid and that I shouldn't have gotten so mad because its just 2 women kissing?

Yes, before you all ask, I blocked all of them everywhere. I don't even know how I should feel. Keep in mind I'm writing this 2 days after this happened and I'm still processing it. Am I actually in the wrong? I don't even think that i am whatsoever, but I'm still weirded out about it, AITA?