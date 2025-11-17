'AITA for breaking up with my girlfriend of 3 years because she kissed a woman?"

I'm gonna keep it straight because I don't even know how I should feel. Basically me, my gf and our friend group were hanging out at one of our friend's houses, we were playing UNO just having fun you know, cursing each other hitting each other stuff that happens in an UNO match...
But out of nowhere one of my friends asks my girlfriend: "how much money would it cost for you to kiss a woman" and I should specify that she is bisexual, it's something she was clear towards me since the start and I didn't really mind whatsoever.
After my friend asked her that she just said "free brah " in a very clear joking tone which we all laughed a bit about. But then immediately she just said " you know what" and she went and kissed the other girl in our friend group.
The group was in shock, but I feel like they were happy shocked? They had their mouth open in shock but they were smiling and some of them started laughing, while I was sitting there just staring at her. I genuinely felt like my heart completely disappeared. I wasn't mad, nor sad, I just felt super blank, she then went to me to hug me and I just pushed her away lightly which she reacted surprised to?
Without saying a single word, I stood up from the floor and started packing my stuff while my girlfriend was asking me why was I so mad? And that it was just a joke?, while my friends were still laughing about it. I again continued to just stare at her trying to make her realize what she just did.
When I was done, I left the house and walked home, which was a little bit far but I honestly didn't feel like I cared at that moment. When I got home, my phone was full of missed calls and about 30 texts from her, asking me what had happened and all of that stuff.
I wrote a text to her, telling her that we were done and that I just couldn't believe that she would genuinely kiss someone else in front of me and expect me to just take it like it was nothing. I told her goodbye and blocked her.
Then about 2 hours later, my friends started texting me, calling me overdramatic? They were all telling me I was acting like a little kid and that I shouldn't have gotten so mad because its just 2 women kissing?
Yes, before you all ask, I blocked all of them everywhere. I don't even know how I should feel. Keep in mind I'm writing this 2 days after this happened and I'm still processing it. Am I actually in the wrong? I don't even think that i am whatsoever, but I'm still weirded out about it, AITA?
I decided to text her again to explain the reason that I left based on some of your suggestions, as of writing this am only left on seen, but no matter if they answer or not I don't believe I want to go back together. Something that I believe should be common sense for some people, is that yes, during this three years we have both talked about everything that has to do with boundaries...
...stuff that we like in those terms, things that we would both NOT be okay with doing, even if we were together for 3 years, I don't believe doing such a thing as a "joke" is a good excuse to stay with somebody who broke your trust and played it as some "dare."
And I think it's even a worse look if you decide to break your partner's trust just like that. I appreciate the opinions and the suggestions a lot, if something else that I require advice happens I'm going to update this same post, but for now I'm grateful.
I wanted to clear some things for those curious:
1- Today she responded to the paragraph I sent with nothing but a laughing face, no apology, no text, nothing, so I don't believe theres anything else do to on that one. I don't care anymore and have no interest in anything that has to do with her anymore.
2- The person who asked her the question of how much would it cost was a guy and not the other girl, I am not sure what the other girl thought about it but I don't really care either since she like the others only laughed about it, and neither do I care about the guy either, I don't have any interest in knowing about any of them at all.
3- The only person I've stayed friends with from that group was someone who wasn't in the hangout spot when everything happened, he had reached out to me through discord and asked me to explain everything, I did and he understood me...
I'm not sure if he's friends with the others anymore as all he's told me is that he doesn't feel comfortable talking with them after i explained everything, so far with him everything's cool.
4- This isn't much of a clearance but an opinion from myself, I've read a lot of the comments and I've learned a lot of stuff, some thing's I've agreed with and some not at all, but something that I don't understand...
...and I apologize if it offends anybody is a genuine lack of reading comprehension from some people, almost all of the comments that told me I was the AH always told me that: "I should've run with it," "you're weak, I find it really hot when my wife kisses another girl," "grow tf up is just women kissing," and "she's better of without someone controlling."
Most of them are always only saying that, I specifically said how this type of stuff is boundaries that we had both established over the course of the time, is was something that both of us agreed that we wouldn't do as we both found it disrespectful to do that in a relationship.
If you find it hot and you've established with your partner that you don't mind when they do stuff like that with someone else, then that's on you. I strongly believe that the people who commented that stuff just jumped by reading the title and nothing else, and the fact some of you would genuinely try to enforce your mindset onto someone that is clearly against it, is honestly very sad in my opinion.
I do believe I will start focusing on myself more with stuff like the gym and try to be more social so I can find good friends, I hope nothing but the best to those who helped me. (And btw no, the pun from the first line wasn't intentional lmao). Thank you.
MandaMaelstrom said:
She kissed a woman and she liked it. Her boyfriend did, in fact, mind it. NTA.
Affectionate-Pin2885 said:
You need new friends.
JakLynx said:
Proud of your level of self-respect OP. You made the right call cutting the cord cleanly and immediately. Nobody deserves to be disrespected to their face like that.
Fair_Theme_9388 said:
NTA. Her kissing a girl while in a relationship with you is no different than kissing a guy. Also super cringe that she did it in front of all your friends then went in to get a hug from you right after. Sounds like she loves the attention.
Ok_Current_8352 said:
NTA. Why does the fact that you decided to break up with someone after they cheated on you to your face make you dramatic? And you need better friends. I can understand that people laughed at first because sometimes we don't know how to react, but after the first impression they should have dropped the matter and realized from your reaction that it wasn't funny.
Gender is irrelevant if they were a lesbian couple and kissing a man would be infidelity, you don't go and kiss someone just like that having an exclusive relationship.
Don't let them make you think that you are exaggerating, this is a big NO and especially considering that it is not a new relationship, they should know you well enough to know that this would not seem good to you. It is also the fact that he is dismissing your completely valid feelings, he is showing a great lack of respect.
smoobsarenotboobs said:
NTA. People can make jokes about having the opportunity for you having a threesome, but it doesn't take away the fact that she basically cheated on you and wasn't hiding it. You can't trust her anymore. Cheating is cheating and gender doesn't matter.