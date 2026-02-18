'AITA for breaking up my dad's relationship?'

If my dad is busy with work or occupied, I'm thoughtful enough to serve him and so on. I was raise to be considerate of family. But it's not my job to serve him when he doesn't want to come to the table after being called on. I told her, "he can serve himself", brushing the comment off—this would be the first of many.

The second flag was when she slept over the first time. She got too drunk to drive home and it was late, so my dad let her stay. Everyone was chilling by morning, getting ready. As I got out of my room to do my laundry, she's in the kitchen. She began conversation and shifted it to the laundry, saying "you're doing just your laundry? What about everyone else?"