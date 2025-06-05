'AITA for breaking up with my gf after she dropped a heck of a fact bomb on me?' UPDATED

Analisandopessoas wrote:

You made the best choice, now move on and you will definitely find someone who values ​​you.

OP responded:

I like to think so, but I might need some time bfore going into another relationship.

Top_strawberry2348 wrote:

You will do more than manage - you will flourish. I think you recognized her lies.

That sounds harsh, but she dated you (which is a form of romance) while thinking of you as second best. To me that’s a lie.