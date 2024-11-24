'AITA for breaking up with my boyfriend and thinking of suing him after he spent my life savings?'

A few weeks ago, I went to check my bank account to move some money into my savings, and it was empty. Like, completely wiped out. At first, I thought there was some kind of mistake or fraud. Then I checked my credit cards they were maxed out, too. Altogether, he’d burned through over $50k.

When I confronted him, he admitted he’d been secretly transferring money from my account and using my cards for months. He said he wanted to “treat me” and “feel like he could give me the life I deserve.”

But the charges? They weren’t for me. He’d been buying designer clothes, the newest tech gadgets, and spending ridiculous amounts at high-end clubs... for him and his friends.