'Boyfriend’s 'marry someone whose mom is dead' comment ends relationship.' AITA? + UPDATE AND SCREENSHOTS

When I got upset he ignored me for an entire night & day & then said I was "manifesting negativity" by asking stupid questions... So after that? I just stopped expressing my insecurities...

Then the final fight.. We were talking about marriage & he casually dropped: Even if I know how to cook I must learn from his mom. If he doesn’t like my cooking I’ll have to do it his mom’s way...

When I jokingly said "Isn’t this kinda toxic?" he got defensive and said“That’s just how it is. My mom’s cooking is non-negotiable.” Then I asked: