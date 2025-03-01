'Boyfriend’s 'marry someone whose mom is dead' comment ends relationship.' AITA? + UPDATE AND SCREENSHOTS

Ok so I (20F) broke up with my boyfriend (21M) a few days ago after a really intense argument & now I’m sitting here wondering if I f*ck3d up... We had an amazing relationship (at least in the beginning) talked about marriage had everything planned & I really thought we’d end up together...
We knew each other for 4 years before dating but we were long-distance.. He was the most loyal guy I’d ever met a nerd super intelligent, protective & treated me like the most beautiful girl ever even tho I have insecurities...
He made me feel so special… Then the weird control stuff started early: 1. Barely a week into our relationship he asked me to meet up... I told him I wasn’t comfortable yet (I’d gained weight & wanted to feel better about myself first) but he flipped out & said “You don’t deserve me if you can’t even do this one thing.”
Then he straight up broke up with me... A few days later he came back but was still stubborn about meeting ASAP but he eventually gave in.. 2. He didn’t want me to have male friends.. I agreed.
Then he started dictating what I could wear...No off-shoulders, no fitted dresses that show 🍒 or 🍑 size no tight dresses, no showing cleavage & always leggings under dresses...
When I told him I didn’t like being controlled he said.. “I’m letting you know what makes me uncomfortable...I cant allow such dresses..Wearing what I ask won’t make you uncomfortable but wearing revealing stuff makes ME uncomfortable, so what’s the issue?”
In the end? I agreed...I didn’t want to fight.
3️⃣ I once asked him if he would’ve liked me if I was fat before we met... He straight-up said “I don’t really like fat women, so probably not.”
When I got upset he ignored me for an entire night & day & then said I was "manifesting negativity" by asking stupid questions...
So after that? I just stopped expressing my insecurities...
Then the final fight.. We were talking about marriage & he casually dropped:
Even if I know how to cook I must learn from his mom.
If he doesn’t like my cooking I’ll have to do it his mom’s way...
When I jokingly said "Isn’t this kinda toxic?" he got defensive and said“That’s just how it is. My mom’s cooking is non-negotiable.”
Then I asked:
Me: "In marriage who comes first—your mom, your wife, or your daughter?" Him: "You can’t compare them. No one gets prioritized over anyone." Me: "But shouldn’t spouses prioritize each other?" Him: "Why would I leave my mom for you? If that’s what you want, marry someone whose mom is already dead."
EXCUSE ME???
We argued for hours & in the end he said:
"Don’t message me again. Go find someone whose mom is already dead."
At that moment something in me just snapped... I finally realized I would never feel special in this relationship...No matter how much I loved him I’d just be one of the many important people not a true partner... So I told him:
"I won’t come back ever again but thanks for saying everything so clearly. It made things easier for me. Still wish you all the best. Goodbye take care."
He left me on read. Now I’m questioning EVERYTHING.
It’s been 6 days & I feel like sh*t...This guy was my first everything... We had our future planned. I genuinely thought I was gonna marry him...& yet IK I can’t be with someone who refuses to prioritize me as his wife... But my brain keeps messing with me like:
1️⃣ Was I wrong for expecting to be his #1 after marriage? 2️⃣ Is it normal for guys to think NO ONE should be prioritized in a family? 3️⃣ Did I overreact by breaking up with him? IDK If he texts I don’t even know what I’d do... I’ve never dated anyone else so I don’t even know how to move on from this. I need some honest advice...
Beside this priority thing this man goes beyond controlling, you are your own person and he tries to make you his doll, there is no compromise with this guy and making you cook as his mom is beyond ridiculous. You aren’t overreacting, no one asked him to leave his mother for you, but when it comes to marriage yes you come first. His mother has her husband and they will eventually grow old together.
But he leaves his family to start a family with you, and tomorrow when your children grow up they will leave the nest but you two will be left to grow old together. So his response could have been anything but the fact that he decided to turn it into an argument is again crazy.
He doesn’t see you as an individual and he is a weak man as he can’t confront single inconvenience in the relationship such as that simple question you asked over which was the relationship ruined. So that wasn’t your time, I hope you’ll heal from it and find a man who will accept you as you are.
MysticEveClair (OP)
That actually makes a lot of sense & I appreciate you breaking it down like that the whole you’re your own person thing is exactly what I tried to tell him but he’d always say.. "That’s what relationships are you compromise for each other," & he genuinely believed he was compromising too...
Like he wasn’t just trying to control me for his own benefit he truly thought we were both doing the same thing for each other... & yeah the cooking thing was wild to me too... I was literally like Why can’t I just cook my way? & he made it sound like some sacred tradition I had to follow...
But the worst part? He never actually listened every time I brought something up, he turned it into an argument instead of just hearing me out. So now I’m just sitting here wondering… was I really asking for too much?
Even with all the mom stuff aside, he treated you horribly. This is your first relationship, and once you start to get over him, you'll realise just how toxic he was and how much better you deserve.
That boy is a walking red flag and if he reaches out again, please don't give him the time of your day. And for the record, yes a spouse should be prioritized over a parent and him trying to mould you into basically becoming his mom (cooking like her, i.e.) is plain icky.
Hey y’all back with an update 1st off.. thank you to everyone who commented on my last post I was feeling so lost but reading your responses honestly reassured me that I wasn’t crazy a lot of you were so kind, supportive & gave solid advice & I really appreciate that even the tough love helped me see things more clearly so yeah big thanks to this community...
Now...onto the update.
My ex (21M) wanted me to cook like his mom.. When we were talking about marriage he told me that even if I knew how to cook I’d have to relearn everything his mom’s way because that’s just how it is...
I asked him "In marriage who comes first your wife your mom or your daughter?” Instead of answering he got pissed & said “If that’s what you want go marry someone whose mom is already dead" We argued for hours & in the end he basically told me to leave if I didn’t like it...So I did.
After that I went full NC & for the first 12 days he did nothing... No texts no indirects nothing...Just silence... Then suddenly.. He sent a message & deleted it before I could read it then after that..he liked my Insta story (which was just me looking happy) & yesterday he changed his DP to an old photo..the one he knew was my favorite... And then a mutual friend sent me a screenshot of a whatsapp status he posted that said --
"Girls who don’t want to live with their in laws should find a groom in an orphanage not in a family."
Now mutual friends are saying he has a point that if I wanted to be a “priority" I should’ve just “married an orphan” & honestly? Now I’m confused...
For the record I NEVER said I wouldn’t live with in laws... I never told him to abandon his mom... I just asked a simple question about priorities somehow this turned into the biggest fight of our relationship...
The actual words I said were: "A man is supposed to love & respect his mother right? That’s okay just like a woman loves & respects her parents... But once they get married their spouse becomes their main responsibility & priority right?
A mother will always hold an important place but just like a daughter becomes her husband's responsibility isn’t it the same for a son? So tell me in an important situation who comes first—your mother, your wife, or your daughter?"*
That’s it... That was my crime! & now I feel like everyone’s making me out to be the bad guy for even asking... Like I was being unreasonable like I disrespected his mom or something...
I won’t lie this whole thing has been hard... I miss him & part of me wonders if I should’ve handled things differently...Maybe I should’ve just let it go? Maybe I overreacted? IDK I feel so anxious about it all... So was I actually wrong?
Was I expecting too much by wanting to be a priority in my own marriage? Should I have just handled this differently? Should I apologize? I feel like I’m losing my mind here... What do y'all think?
"he told me that even if I knew how to cook I’d have to relearn everything his mom’s way because that’s just how it is..." That's enough stupidity to justify your decision. He can learn himself to cook like his mum so that he can enjoy his meals as a single man.
MysticEveClair (OP)
RIGHT?! That’s lit why I even asked that question in the first place it wasn’t just about cooking it was the whole mindset behind it...Likeeee why assume your mom’s way is automatically perfect without even giving mine a chance??? & if in the future me & his mom disagreed on something would he just blindly take her side?
That’s what I was trying to understand... But now he’s telling our mutual friends that he only said the cooking thing cause he was upset and that he didn’t actually mean it that way…and I overreacted yet at the same time he’s still out here posting about how what I said about priority was unacceptable & that he was right all along...
So which is it dude?? & the worst part? Everyone’s acting like I’m the bad guy for leaving such a good man like sorry I didn’t want to be treated like some secondary character in my own marriage?? Idk the whole thing just has me so anxious... It’s wild how people will justify anything as long as the guy seems nice enough!
Bahaha you dodged a massive bullet. Good on you for leaving.
MysticEveClair (OP)
Right?? & now he’s doubling down posting stuff like if a girl doesn’t want in laws she should marry an orphan.. Like… where did I say I didn’t want in laws? I literally just asked about balancing priorities in marriage & somehow that turned into this?
Send him one that says, “Guys who want to live at their parents house should just marry their mom.”