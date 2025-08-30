'AITA for breaking up with my BF because he forgot me at the airport?' + 1 Year 'Cringe' Update

So I took y’all’s advice, ish, and stuck to my guns about being broken up. But I’m the kinda person who hates being the bad guy, so, I told him we could still be friends and he accepted.

Now, on to my updated:

Looking back I definitely think he was hoping for another chance. We kept hanging out every so often and it was a good time. Couple weeks go by and I met someone new, and I wanted to do the right thing and tell my ex in person.

So after a hang out I’m walking with him to the bus, nervous af (cause I hate confrontation) and I’m thinking “wow, it’s now or never”. So I took a breath and proceeded:

Me: “So, I wanted to tell you something because I wanted to be honest with you”