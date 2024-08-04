'AITA for breaking up with my boyfriend of 10 years after he proposed during my best friend's wedding?'

I called Danny that same night to tell him we were through and I wanted him out of my apartment by the end of the week. I sent my mom to pick up my dog and parrot, just to make sure he didn't do anything to them or take them with him.

He ended up taking my TV and game consoles (I had them since before he moved in), but his mother was nice enough to bring the consoles back. For all I care, he can keep the stupid TV.

Amy is now trying to get her marriage annuled since she feels she can't trust Bobby. The boys' mother has been nothing but a saint to us. She even paid back to Amy the money she spent on the wedding and told her to use the honeymoon with one of her friends.