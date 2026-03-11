'AITA for breaking up with my boyfriend after he was being honest with me?' UPDATED

I don't really know how to go about this post. I'm sorry in advance if it's all over the place, and this is a long one. This is my first post ever. My ex(30M) and I (28F)were together for 4 years.
We did everything together, we are both truck drivers so we used to work together, play video games together, went everywhere together. Literally did everything together. But once we decided go stay home from driving cross country for 2 years, things started to change.
I ended up getting a very good paying job driving trucks delivering gas to gas stations and he ended up getting an ok paying job. We lived in a 3 income household, him, his mom, and I.
Between all 3 of us, I made the most money. So with that I was paying the bills, buying all the groceries, keeping the house above water basically. On top of all this, he has 3 kids, two baby mamas. And with his OK paying job, half of his paychecks goes to child support.
He would only have enough money to pay his car payment and half the phone bill. At the end of paying all of the bills, buying groceries, and buying his kids clothes, shoes and school supplies, I would be left with $200 to my name. A majority of the time, I was negative in my bank account or barely having enough money for myself for the next two weeks.
There were other issues in our relationship, I caught him messaging other women, going to go meet with them, he didn't help me with his kids, none of the house work, didn't cook. Nothing.
He would come home from work, take a shower and play the video game. Whereas me, I would come home from working 12-15 hour shifts and cook dinner for everyone (6 people), make sure everyone ate, do the dishes make sure the kids were ready for school, clean the kitchen, and then take my shower and get 3-4 hours of sleep.
I did express to him that I need help. I can't do everything and I'm getting tired. And for a little while he would help, do the dishes, do some laundry, entertain the kids. It didn't last long.
It came with complaints of his back hurting while he did the dishes or him saying, "I will put clothes in the washer and start it for you, but you have to put them in the dryer and put the clothes away when they're done."
It was a lot.
I started getting burnt out. Tired.
Last year in November, I started working for a different fuel hauling company, but instead of working days (3am-3pm) I had to work nights (1pm-1am). I couldn't be home to cook dinners or make sure the house was clean or make sure the kids were good cause I would be at work.
On Saturday, dec 13, 25, I'm at work and I get a text from my bf saying that his mom is pissed off at me. He told me she was talking crazy about me, about how lazy I am, how I don't help clean up around the house, and some more stuff (this is just the general summary of what she said but it was a whole lot worse).
It made me feel horrible. I felt I wasn't welcome coming back home after everything that he was telling me she was saying about me. I tried to ignore all of it because, at the end of the day, I'm driving a rolling bomb and I need to focus on work.
Well, later that evening, he tells me he has a confession to make (hence the title or the post). He told me that he had been keeping a secret from me, that he got an STI years ago. He claimed he had forgot to tell me, and when he would have a flare up, he would just choose not to tell me.
I felt like my whole world crashed. I felt like someone threw two grenades at me and they both exploded at the same time. I was angry, heartbroken, I felt betrayed, lied too. I feel like he kept a very serious secret from me. Something that should have been mentioned when we first started talking.
I was a mess of emotions. He swore up and down that he didn't cheat on me. But, in my opinion, how could you "forget" that you have an STI? You don't just forget stuff like that. And then, when you remember you do, you still chose not to tell me.
I didn't know what to believe. I came home that night walking on egg shells cause I didn't know if I was welcome or not, feeling my heart had been shattered into a million pieces as I stepped into the house.
Fast forward to dec 16, I wake up to a text from him basically saying, "we need to talk." And so I texted him and he basically said "I think we should separate, you've been very distant ever since I told you about my STI. I feel like you not being supportive and understanding and it is very mean and it's breaking my heart."
I told him if he doesn't understand where my emotions and reaction is coming from then he doesn't really care about me. It ended up turning into a heated exchange of text messages, so I agreed, that we should separate, and moved in with my mom that night. On Dec 18, I rented a UHAUL truck, rented a storage unit, and grabbed all my things from his house, we said our goodbyes and I left.
It's now Jan 9, 26, and I finally blocked him on everything. We were texting back and forth casually, cordially up until today. I wanted so bad for him to still be in my life. He was my best friend. But it was getting toxic.
He was sending me messages that "you left without fighting," "if you really loved me you would've been more understanding," "I would've never left you if you told me you had an STI."
I feel a mix of emotions from all of this. I don't know what to feel. Did I do the wrong thing and not try to figure out how to continue a relationship with someone who has an STI? Am I wrong for just leaving? Also, I did get tested and tested negative for everything.
NTA at all. He and his mom were using you for money, childcare, cooking, cleaning etc while he was getting some on the side. Don’t let him try to fool you, he got infection from cheating while you were together then lied about it. Run from this dumpster fire.
While complaining you were slacking!! Go be free from paying for these people.
NTA but it sounds like this was the breaking point with a lot of other things pushing to end the relationship. And yes, an STI is something worth breaking up over, he could have infected you during a flare up. If he loved you, he would have warned you sooner. Good luck to you.
Honestly I would have broken up with him even without the STI deception. You described a ridiculously unequal relationship, where he gets hobbies and cheats on you, and you don't even get enough sleep and spend all your money on supporting his household. You deserve somebody who has even the most basic respect for you - and ideally a lot more. ETA - NTA, quite obviously.
NTA. OP in a few months the heartbreak will heal, and in a year or two you’ll thank yourself for leaving this relationship that was making your world so small. Everything right now is probably overwhelming but what you have listed is red flag after red flag… and your ex sounds very manipulative.
I believe once things settle with time and space you’ll see this much more clearly and won’t doubt yourself so much. You’ll heal. And you’ll find love again. But you need to be your own best friend first and foremost.
I'm back with an update. A few comments wanted an update on my original post so here it is. I want to start off by saying thank you to everyone who commented, put in their opinions, and for all the support.
I knew I would be reading some harsh comments, but I was ready for it. But the majority of them were love and support. I read every single comment. And continue to, to continue getting reassurance and see all the support I received from strangers. Thank you all. 💙
I am single. I blocked my ex on every social media platform that I have, but it didn't stop him. Maybe 2 weeks after I blocked him, he tried reaching out to me; via email, fake phone numbers, his mom's phone, and his two daughters phones.
He wanted to "talk things through." I continued to block him and I began getting very annoyed. I just want to be left alone. I want to heal in peace. But I soon the realized, he is reaching out to me to see if he can get me back to help him. So he can have his "bang maid" back. As some of the comments referred to me as.
I'm still driving trucks and delivering that good gas for them gas stations. I have found that I can sleep a full 8-9 hours now. I have so much time on my hands, sometimes I don't know what to do with myself. I'm still living with my mom, helping her pay bills and everything else, and I'm still able to save money. Y'all I'm saving money!!
My life is a complete 180 from what it was a few months ago, and I'm loving it. So peaceful, so much time to myself, I only have to worry about those who truly love me(my mom), I can keep my entire paycheck to myself.
So many benefits to me being away from him and everything that comes with him. Once again thank you for the comments, the support, everyone's opinions. I appreciate all of you. Thank you 😊
You did the right thing! Random tip. Don’t tell new guys early on about this. Finding out your previous put up with this will be bait to other men that want to put you through hell.
I read your original and damn girl ! I am so so relieved you dropped that scum. I hope karma hits the both of you so you get an absolutely fantastic life while he gets abducted by a group of mutated mosquitoes who want to start a human farm and are especially itchy.
I just read your original post. It’s so good you left. You deserve someone who will respect you and not take advantage of you. Enjoy your new life. Enjoy your free time and your paycheques. 😃❤️
I’m so glad you got out of that and are healing and living a better life. Safe travels.
You know, if you and mom get along, it might be a great long term situation. Mom gets help with bills and such, giving her some financial stability and you get someone who is willing to help cook and clean. After all, she's been cooking and cleaning for herself for years. Plus you both get to have someone around whose company you enjoy. Win-win.
PedalSmasher97 (OP)
My mom and I are super close. We help each other with everything around the apartment. My mom is my biggest supporter to be honest. I don't know what i would do without her.
Well done for getting out of that relationship. He used you to pay bills and be a maid whilst working long days. That’s not love. So glad your money is your own and you’re thriving. I bet he’s struggling big time. Karma! I guess you know now that he cheated and got that STI. No way he had that 10 years without telling you.