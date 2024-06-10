'AITA for breaking up with my boyfriend because he wanted me to sing?' 'I do not want to share it with any man.'

"AITA for breaking up with my boyfriend because he wanted me to sing for him and his friends?"

I started singing after my grandfather died; he was and is the biggest man I have ever known. I was 12 when he died, and singing helped me a lot. I needed something to pour myself into. I started professional opera training about 5 years ago. I'm 21 now; my ex is 28.

While singing is a huge part of my life, it's not my only passion. I'm a law student and finished art school, which I attended for 12 years concurrently with regular school, so I love painting too.

No man has ever heard me sing. I have never performed anywhere, sometimes I sing for my girl friends and female family members, For me, it is the most intimate thing, and I do not want to share it with any man. I have this one thing for the one that I'm going to marry.